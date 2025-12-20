With apologies for the lateness of the article, I couldn't let this news go without taking note of the passing of a local legend.

Rosie “Blue Eyes” (Barrels) Gualtieri, the matriarch of the Barrels family that owns Barrels Restaurant in Margate, died on December 6th at age 86.

As a Margate resident, it has been my pleasure to eat Rosie's food for years now.

It is good to read that Barrels intends to continue to serve "Rosie's authentic homemade recipes in a friendly family atmosphere to maintain her legacy", as Barrels said in a statement announcing her passing.

Rosie Gualtieri's Story

According to her obituary, Rosie Gualtieri was born and raised in South Philadelphia and began working in her father’s bar and restaurant, Johnny Barrels Café, in the late 1950s.

With a natural entrepreneurial spirit, she later opened Rosie’s Pizzeria, where her signature square pizza became a local favorite. After her father’s passing, she relocated to the Jersey Shore area, working in the casinos before once again pursuing her passion for business. In the early 1990s, she opened Barrels at the Shore, which proudly celebrates 32 years in operation. Rosie was known for her exceptional cooking talents and was the recipient of multiple awards for her homemade soups and meatballs. Her warm personality, strong work ethic, and love of family made her a cherished presence in every community she touched.

The Legend of Johnny Barrels

According to a 2017 article from Atlantic City Weekly, there are a couple of legends about how Rosie's dad "Johnny Barrels" Franco got his nickname.

One is that he was shaped like a barrel of beer. The other is that he could drink a barrel of beer.

Rose’s son, Chris, inherited "the wooden spoon," and for years, his mom would oversee to make sure everything was just right.

Now he will count on his brothers to help him run Barrels Restaurant at 8409 Ventnor Ave., Margate.

25 South Jersey Things That Aren't There Anymore Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis