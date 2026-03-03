It's been a long winter, and it's not over yet, but here is some promising news.

Rita's Water Ice has reopened, and they are already planning on free Rita's Water for the first day of spring and a promotion that will give several people free Rita's Ice for a year.

Here's the latest for 2026 from Rita's Water Ice.

Rita's Italian Ice Reopens

Rita's Water ice reopended nationwide on Sunday, March 1st, including my favorite location two blocks down the street from the radio station on Tilton Road in Northfield.

Rita's typically gets a ton of attention on the first day of spring, but you can stop into any Rita's now to get your fix of freshly made Italian ice and frozen custard.

Rita's Water Ice First Day of Spring Giveaway

On Friday, March 20th. Rita's Italian Ice will celebrate the first day of spring with a free 6-ounce Italian Ice giveaway at all of its 600+ locations nationwide.

Rita's expects to serve approximately one million cups of its signature Italian Ice during the annual spring tradition.

Here's How to Win Free Italian Ice for a Year

Available just in time for spring, Rita's is teaming up with the iconic Marshmallow treat brand to introduce a new Mystery Peeps® Italian Ice Flavor.

Inspired by a tasty PEEPS® flavor, this limited-time offering, launching on March 20, delivers the unmistakable Marshmallow sweetness you know, but reimagined as a refreshing Italian Ice with a secret flavor twist.

To make the mystery even more fun, from Friday, March 20, through Sunday, March 29, Rita's is letting you taste the Mystery Peeps Italian Ice Flavor Guessing Contest.

The Mystery Italian Ice will be served as a white Italian Ice, with its flavor profile kept completely under wraps — encouraging you to taste, guess, and try to win.

You can then submit your flavor guess online at ritasice.com/peeps for a chance to win exclusive prizes.

All correct entries will be entered for a chance to win, with five winners selected at random to receive free Rita's Ice for a year and ana d Peeps swag pack.

See all the contest details on the Rita's Ice website.

