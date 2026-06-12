It sounds like things got a little ugly between a fast-food worker and a customer at the Rio Grande McDonald's last month.

A McDonald’s employee at the Middle Township location has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly throwing hot coffee on a customer.

McDonald's Worker Threw Hot Coffee at Customer

Middle Township Police said the employee, 40-year-old Chetan Bijawe of Cape May, got into an argument with a customer over a food order, and things turned heated, so to speak.

The customer was injured by the hot coffee, police said

Police were called to the restaurant in Rio Grande on May 25, according to the Cape May Herald.

Middle Township Police said multiple witness statements supported the victim’s account, and the investigation remains ongoing, with police still reviewing surveillance video.

Chetan Bijawe's LinkedIn profile says he is an assistant manager at McDonald's and lives in North Cape May.

It's Usually the Customer That Throws Things at the Employee

I was wondering how often something like this happens, so I looked it up.

There are several cases of customers throwing coffee at McDonald's employees, including one in which an irate customer, tired of waiting for her order, threw a cup of scalding hot coffee at a McDonald's employee in Saginaw, Michigan, but none where the worker threw the coffee.

South Jersey may have been the first where the roles were reversed. Not that I'm bragging about it.

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