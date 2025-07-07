A cross-country bike ride to raise awareness and money for the fight against lung cancer ended Sunday in Ocean City.

An Ocean City Police escort welcomed Jack Owens to town Sunday morning as he completed his coast-to-coast bike ride for his uncle's lung cancer organization: "Ride Hard Breathe Easy."

3,600 Mile Charity Bike Ride Ends in OC

Jack Owens, a sophomore at Notre Dame University, set off on May 20th from San Francisco's Ocean Beach and spent the last six weeks riding almost 3,600 miles.

Family, friends, and beachgoers welcomed Owens as he reached the Ocean City beach Sunday, celebrating the end of his journey.

Owens' grandmother died from lung cancer, which inspired her son, John Matthews, to start the charity. Matthews is Owens' uncle.

Matthews completed his cross-country ride in 2017. This summer it was Jack Owen's turn.

Bike Ride Raised Thousands for Charity

Owens raised over $40,000 for his cause during his ride. The money will be used to help lung cancer patients get to doctors' appointments and pay for food and utility bills.

Each day of Jack's journey was dedicated to someone who battled or is battling lung cancer.

Sunday -- the final day of the ride-- was dedicated to Owen's grandmother, who battled cancer five times and overcame lung cancer twice before passing away from it in 2011.

July 6th was also his grandma's birthday.

The Journey Ended on the Ocean City Beach

After more than 40 days of riding, Jack Owens completed his journey in Ocean City by placing the front tire of his bike in the Atlantic Ocean and then lifting the bike over his head in celebration.



