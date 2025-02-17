Report: Ex-Student Says He Seduced Middle Twp Teacher

A British tabloid has published a report saying that the ex-student who fathered a baby with his former Middle Township 5th grade teacher when he was 13 has told them that he seduced her.

The U.S. edition of the Daily Mail says the boy, who they do not name, gave them an exclusive interview, insisting he instigated the relationship with Laura Caron and he doesn't want her to face any charges.

More than that, the boy, who is now 19, "insists he doesn't feel like a victim, loves Caron with all his heart, and is hoping they can be a family soon".

Background on The Middle Twp Case

Laura Caron, 34, of Cape May Court House, was a 5th-grade teacher and basketball coach at Middle Township Elementary School #2 for 11 years.

The Cape May County Prosecutor says Caron taught the victim and his brother in the 5th grade.

Over the next couple of years, Caron became friendly with the children's parents, and their two boys and a sister began sleeping over at her house occasionally.

The sleepovers began one to two nights a week, but the children stayed with Caron permanently from 2016 to 2020, according to court documents.

During her first appearance hearing, the judge identified Caron as a "resource family parent" for the children.

The victim's sister allegedly told police she thought her brother was about 11 years old when he started sleeping with his teacher in the same bed.

Caron was 28 years old at the time.

The sister reportedly told officers that the three children would sleep together in a shared spare bedroom.

But she began to notice her brother would be in Caron's bed the next morning. She also reportedly told police that Caron would enter the bathroom when her brother would shower and lock the door.

The victim's brother reportedly told police he once witnessed Caron sexually violating his brother.

According to investigators, the victim’s father took to Facebook in December to say he thought that his son and Caron’s 5-year-old child looked like one another.

The former Teacher is Facing Jail Time

Caron is facing charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. She could face at least a decade behind bars.

Reportedly, the pair kept the romance secret, and Caron supposedly told friends at a baby shower that the father was 'out of the picture'.

According to 6ABC, Tumelty said Caron lives at the home with her mother and that she was there the entire time the children were at the house.

My mother says she knew nothing about the alleged abuse.

Laura Caron was a college basketball star for Cabrini University while in college. Her major was elementary education.

The Baby's Father Gave Tabloid an Interview

The Daily Mail reports that the former student who is the victim in this case says he doesn't feel like a victim.

'They need to drop all charges. I wasn't groomed or raped or manipulated by her. She never initiated anything. I started everything. If it was up to me she wouldn't have been in jail. It's been six or seven years. I'm 19 about to be 20.'

The Daily Mail says he isn't allowed to talk to the child while the case is in the courts.

Caron's bail conditions include having no contact with the baby's alleged father.

'I can't talk to them. I wish I could but I can't and it sucks,' he told DailyMail.com.

"Seeing the stories out there of Caron being called a 'predator,' has also been tough, he added.

'I've seen it all and it's crazy' he said. 'The media is weird for staying that stuff.'

Caron's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb 25th.

