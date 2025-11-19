A popular South Jersey steakhouse has abruptly closed for good.

The owners of Rare Company Seafood and Steakhouse posted on Facebook on Sunday, saying they had made the "bittersweet decision' to close permanently after six years in Ship Bottom, LBI.

The restaurant at 605 Long Beach Blvd. cited its growing family as the reason for closing. Rare Company left open the possibility of returning in the future.

'As our family continues to grow, we've decided to shift our focus toward this new and beautiful chapter, raising our babies. This isn't goodbye forever - just " see you later".

'Your support, smiles, and loyalty have meant the world to us, and we'll always be grateful for the community we've built here", the Facebook post said.

"The past half-decade has been filled with laughter, tears, hard work, and the joy of serving the most incredible customers we could have ever asked for."

Rare Company Opened As a 'Restaurant to Try' in 2022

Rare Company Seafood and Steakhouse opened in the former site of the Greenhouse Cafe in 2022 and got good reviews from NJ.com that year, which called it a 'restaurant to try'.

Since then, online reviews for Rare Company have been mixed, with some giving the restaurant an enthusiastic thumbs up and others complaining about price, service, and food preparation.

You know how online reviews can be. It's hard to please everybody.

25 Must Try Breakfast Spots in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis