If you have always wanted the chance to appear on "The Price is Right", you have the opportunity to come on down to the open auditions being held in Philadelphia at Rivers Casino in Fishtown.

Casting producers for the daytime series, now in its 54th year on CBS, will audition people 18 and over on Wednesday, July 22nd, from 11 am to 2 pm.

What the Audition Consists Of

Each person who auditions will get one minute in front of a camera to talk about who they are, why they love "The Price Is Right," their favorite game on the show, and their dream prize.

They'll also be asked to give their best rendition of the show's famed line, "Come on down!"

People who want to audition are advised to complete and sign a video release to bring with them to Rivers Casino Philadelphia for registration. Those who want to audition can line up starting at 10 am that Wednesday. Parking at the casino is free.

Producers have been known to pull audience members up in small groups and interview them for roughly 5 to 10 seconds each.

They are looking for loud, enthusiastic, and genuine people. If you are quiet or give one-word answers, you likely won't be picked

What Happens If You Are Selected?

After the auditions, the show's producers will select two semifinalists from the casting event in Philadelphia to win a trip to Los Angeles. One of the semifinalists will have a guaranteed shot at becoming a contestant on the show during the trip.

If you are selected to appear on the show, you won't know in advance. When your name is called, it is a genuine surprise.

The studio is incredibly loud, so look for the production staff holding a poster board with your name on it.

You will run to the front and stand in Contestant's Row to bid on a preliminary prize. If your bid is the closest without going over, you advance to the main stage to play the game with Drew Carey.

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