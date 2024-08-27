The odds against success in the restaurant are staggering. This is especially true in today's economic environment.

Add to that the difficulty in finding help, and you have a recipe for disaster.

In fact, according to a report on Toast, the trade organization for restaurants, The National Restaurant Association pegs the failure rate at 30 percent.

Although I don't have specific numbers for New Jersey, it sure seems like we've seen our share of restaurant closings in the last couple of years.

If you've visited a restaurant in New Jersey, or anywhere else for that matter, you've noticed the degradation in service and the increase in prices.

So, when a restaurant can boast they've been in business for thirteen years, that should be a reason to celebrate.

However, in the case of The Wild Burrito in Wildwood, the number 13 has turned out to be unlucky.

Photo: The Wild Burrito via Facebook Photo: The Wild Burrito via Facebook loading...

The Wild Burrito, located at 4020 Ocean Avenue in Wildwood, shared a post on their Facebook page announcing their impending closure.

This post is written with great sadness. After 13 seasons on the island, The Wild Burrito, will be closing its doors for good on Saturday September 21st. I have many fond memories from my customers, employees & vendors. Thank You to the countless customers that have been loyal since our days in The Crest. It has been a pleasure serving customers from the Wildwood area & from across the globe.

What makes this announcement so surprising is that people have given it great reviews.

Kevin M. said in a review on Yelp, "The cheesesteak burrito I had last night from wild burrito was one of the best."

Photo: The Wild Burrito via Facebook Photo: The Wild Burrito via Facebook loading...

Christine S. Says, "I also love anywhere with good homemade chips and salsa."

You know they must be good when even vegans give good reviews.

Freddy P. loves the place, "We discovered this place a couple of years ago and it's our go-to every year now when we come down."

Photo: The Wild Burrito via Facebook Photo: The Wild Burrito via Facebook loading...

Punctuating the difficulty of doing business in New Jersey, the Wild Burrito added this to their post,

A PSA, please support our local businesses on the island. I know many of them & the last 2 years have been challenging.

The Wild Burrito will be open daily until September 2 and then will be open weekends until September 21.

