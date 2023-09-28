Popular South Jersey Singer to Compete on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

We have a talented local singer to root for when the new season of The Voice premieres on NBC on September 25.

Galloway's Mara Justine just announced that she has auditioned for season 24 of the TV singing competition.

AHHHHHH!!!! I auditioned for @nbcthevoice! Watch for this season Mondays and Tuesdays 8/7c on @NBC and streaming on @Peacock

'The Voice' is the latest national attention for the Galloway Township singer who first competed on network television when she was 11 years old.

Mara, now 21, advanced to the finals of NBC's America's Got Talent in 2014. I remember her coming into the Lite 96.9 studio with her mother to tell me about that show on her way to Galloway Township Middle School.

Then, in 2018, 15-year-old Mara competed on Fox-TV's American Idol, where she impressed judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan on her way to a top 14 finish.

Long before that, Mara had already developed a strong South Jersey following while singing on Maury Povitch's television show ‘Maury’s Most Talented Kids’ at age 9 and belting out Whitney Houston's "The Greatest Love of All" on stage at Sea Isle's Got Talent" as a 10-year-old.

Mara has been entertaining her family and four siblings for as long as anyone can remember.

Mara Justine began studying with famed South Jersey singing coach Sal Dupree when she was in middle school. Dupree has an impressive record of grooming talent, having worked with Pink, Anne Heche, Billy Zane, and many others in his 45 years in the entertainment business.

In the years since American Idol, Mara Justine has been an in-demand performer at local clubs and events and supports and advocates for local charity events including the annual Elephants for Autism Indie Music Festival.

Now, with all that seasoning, Mara Justine is ready to try and turn the judges' chairs in the blind auditions round Season 24 of NBC's The Voice.



