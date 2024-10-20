Popular Ocean City Store is Closing, Announces 50% Off Sale

The owner of a popular women's store in Ocean City has decided to call it quits after 23 years.

Asbury Avenue Women's Clothing Store Closing

Poppagallo, the "women's specialty clothing boutique", at 744 Asbury Ave, Ocean City has announced its closing.

April Scannell, the store's owner posted this announcement on Facebook.

After over 23 wonderful years in Ocean City on Asbury Avenue, it is with a heavy heart that I announce the permanent closing of Papagallo. I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you’ve shown us throughout the years. As I look forward to pursuing new opportunities, I want to thank each of you for being part of our journey.

Scannell opened Poppagallo with her mother in 2001 and kept up with the latest styles and fashions by visiting New York City to check out the latest trends.

Specialized in Colorful, Preppy Women's Clothing & Accessories

Speaking with Ocean City Magazine several years ago, Scannell described Poppagallo as a "bright shop". Bright as in colorful fashions.

We try to pick classic pieces with a preppy, colorful vibe. You could say it's happy and unique...These pieces are one of a kind and special.

Save 50% Off During the Store Closing Sale

Poppagalla hasn't said exactly when they are closing their doors, but they have priced the merchandise to sell.

To express my gratitude, we are offering 50% off storewide as a farewell to our loyal customers. I hope you’ll visit us one last time to find something special! Thank you for the memories, April

