🔴 Northfield Police, Responded to 911 Call About Suspicious Person

🔴 After Brief Investigation, Police Locate the Suspect

🔴 Charlie Eckert, 18 of Northfield is Charged

Northfield Police responded to a 9-1-1 call from an area resident on November 30 about a suspicious person dressed in all black in the area of Bonnie Lee Drive in the township. The suspect was said to be checking door handles, and looking for unlocked vehicles.

When police arrived, they found a subject who matched the description of the person reported.

dpa/picture alliance via Getty I dpa/picture alliance via Getty I loading...

Police conducted a brief investigation and determined that 18-year-old Charlie Eckert was allegedly up to no good.

The suspect was taken into custody by the Northfield Police, and subsequently charged with multiple counts of burglary to a motor vehicle and theft.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police are asking that if anyone has information to contribute, they contact the Northfield Police Department's criminal investigation Division.

The number to call is 609-641-2832 extension 190.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

This time of year is the prime time for those who want to wreak havoc.

Folks will often leave presents hidden in the vehicles and people with bad intentions are always on the prowl.

The obvious advice is to be sure you always lock your doors.

I speak from experience when I tell you that as obvious as it is to lock your doors, sometimes we forget.

A few weeks ago, I found that my car had been broken into.

Turns out the doors were unlocked, and I am diligent about checking.

However, with the electronic keys that most of us use these days, it is very easy to accidentally hit a button to unlock the doors and you don't even realize it.

Gado via Getty Images Gado via Getty Images loading...

After my experience, I have now begun to click my door lock before I enter my home.

Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

NJ Scratch Off Tickets with the Best Chance of Winning These are the games that have the most prizes still available to win as of Nov 2024 Gallery Credit: Steve McKay/Townsquare Media