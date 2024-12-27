🔴 Arrest Made in Cape May County

Police arrested 20-year-old Arisandro Estrada-Tapia and 18-year-old Israel Estrada-Tapia of the 400 West Block of Baker Avenue in Wildwood on December 24.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Wildwood City Police Chief Joseph Murphy released a joint statement announcing the arrest in connection to the sexual assault of two juvenile victims.

The Wildwood Police Department and Cape May County Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation early on December 24.

Authorities responded to a report of two underage sexual assault victims.

As a result of this investigation, 20-year-old Arisandro Estrada-Tapia was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

18-year-old Israel Estrada-Tapia was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, along with two counts each of second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Both suspects live on the same block, but authorities haven't said if they were related.

Cape May County Prosecutor Sutherland said in the statement,

Individuals charged with a first-degree crime face ten (10) to twenty (20) years in New Jersey State Prison, second degree crime (sic) are to a term of imprisonment of five (5) to ten (10) years in New Jersey State Prison and individuals charged with a third degree crime are subject to a term of three (3) to five (5) years in New Jersey State Prison.

Authorities are asking with anyone who may have information about this alleged crime to please contact the Cape May County Prosector's Office Special Victims Unit at 609-465-1135.

Subjects in this story are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

You can also submit anonymous tips at cmcpo.tips.

Source: Cape May County Prosecutor's Office

