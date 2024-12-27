Police Make an Arrest in Wildwood, NJ Sexual Assault

Police Make an Arrest in Wildwood, NJ Sexual Assault

Canva

🔴   Arrest Made in Cape May County

🔴   2 Men Charged with Sex Crimes Against Children

🔴   Authorities Gathering Evidence

 

Police arrested 20-year-old Arisandro Estrada-Tapia and 18-year-old Israel Estrada-Tapia of the 400 West Block of Baker Avenue in Wildwood on December 24.

Credit: CMCP via FB
loading...

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Wildwood City Police Chief Joseph Murphy released a joint statement announcing the arrest in connection to the sexual assault of two juvenile victims.

The Wildwood Police Department and Cape May County Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation early on December 24.

Authorities responded to a report of two underage sexual assault victims.

As a result of this investigation, 20-year-old Arisandro Estrada-Tapia was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Google Maps
loading...

18-year-old Israel Estrada-Tapia was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, along with two counts each of second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Both suspects live on the same block, but authorities haven't said if they were related.

Credit: CMCPO via FB
loading...

Cape May County Prosecutor Sutherland said in the statement,

Individuals charged with a first-degree crime face ten (10) to twenty (20) years in New Jersey State Prison, second degree crime (sic) are to a term of imprisonment of five (5) to ten (10) years in New Jersey State Prison and individuals charged with a third degree crime are subject to a term of three (3) to five (5) years in New Jersey State Prison.

Authorities are asking with anyone who may have information about this alleged crime to please contact the Cape May County Prosector's Office Special Victims Unit at 609-465-1135.

Subjects in this story are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

You can also submit anonymous tips at cmcpo.tips.

Source:  Cape May County Prosecutor's Office

Drug deaths by county, January '24 through September '24

Overdose death numbers are down in most NJ counties through September, according to the NJ Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner.

Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

NJ towns that need to build the most affordable housing

These 33 municipalities have the greatest number of affordable housing units that should be built, according to calculations by the Department of Community Affairs.

The "present need" refers to existing but deficient housing occupied by low- and moderate-income households. "Prospective need" refers to the housing that would have to be built in the next 10 years to accommodate the estimated growth of low- and moderate-income households. The state used a formula that considers a municipality's income and land capacity.

The current housing and population counts are from the 2020 Census.

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

 

 

 

 

Filed Under: AC Facebook
Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM