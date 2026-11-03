The Wildwood Crest Police Department posted a video of its "Drone Unit' that I thought was extremely cool.

The police say they had a local dog owner flag them down on Monday who was looking for help finding his missing dog. The dog had run off while being walked on a leash at Sunrise Park.

Sunrise Park is adjacent to the beach on Ocean Avenue, just 3 short blocks from the beach and dunes.

Someone at the Wildwood Crest PD decided this was a good job for the Drone Unit, which is an unmanned aircraft system, and it was deployed to search the surrounding area.

The Wildwood Crest Police established its drone unit in 2023, after recieving an FAA certificate of waiver and authorization.

Here's how they explain the need for the drone system on the Wildwood Crest website.

We recently added a Drone Unit to our ranks with officers specially trained and licensed as pilots to operate a UAS which assists in search and rescue missions, criminal apprehension, and emergency management functions.

Wildwood Crest Police Use Drone to Find Missing Dog Caught in Dune Grass

Using the drone's thermal imaging capabilities, officers detected a heat signature in the nearby dunes and were able to locate the missing dog.

The officers discovered that the dog had become trapped after her leash became entangled in the dense dune vegetation, preventing her from freeing herself.

Fortunately, officers were able to safely free the dog and reunite her with her owner.

Isn't that wild? They used the dog's body heat to find it stuck in the wild dune grass.

Police Use of Drones Expanding Rapidly

Axon.com says about 1,400 American police departments are now using drones. That number is expected to climb rapidly as drones become more accessible and more capable.

From search and rescue to crime scene investigation, cases for police drones run the gamut of law enforcement situations.

Departments using drones find new and more innovative uses for them every day. Drones are a capable, efficient, and cost-effective way to keep officers safe and save lives.

I wonder if anyone else has ever used one to find a missing dog before?

Watch the video attached to the link below to see how it works.

New Jersey State Police: NJ's Most Wanted Fugitives Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis