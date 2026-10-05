Friends of the Phish community, the loyal group of fans that follow the band Phish, are in mourning after losing a close friend this weekend in Atlantic City.

Duncan Oldham, 69, of Geneva, New York, was struck and killed by a car at Iowa and Pacific avenues in Atlantic City shortly after the band's Saturday night show.

Phish were in town for three shows at Boardwalk Hall from Friday through Sunday.

No charges have been filed, and the incident remains under investigation by the city's police Traffic Safety Unit and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, according to The Press of Atlantic City.

Longtime Band Fan & Taper Dies in AC Car Accident

Friends say Duncan Oldham had been a taper for Phish for at least 30 years. Phish tapers record live audio of the band's concerts to preserve and share the music with the band's fan community.

The tapers set up high-end microphones and recording gear—typically positioned in a designated taping section, usually behind the soundboard.

Taping has been a longstanding tradition at Phish concerts, passed on by tapers of Grateful Dead concerts, which have allowed taping at their shows for decades.

Fans of Phish say that Oldham was known for the quality of his band recordings and for being a nice guy.

I am completely devastated by the death of my good friend & taping buddy Duncan Oldham. He was struck by a car after the Phish show last night in Atlantic City. Gonna miss your smile and amazing food pictures, lol. Rest easy buddy.

Yeah, Duncan was a well-known Phish taper going back to the 90's. Many of his sources still circulate and are the best ones available for shows that haven't been officially released by the band. It's a huge loss to the community. RIP to Duncan and deepest condolences to his family and friends.

Friends Remember Dunkin Oldham

After news of his death, the other Phish tapers created a shrine to Duncan in their section before Sunday night's show.

Well-known concert taper Charlie Miller, who began taping Grateful Dead shows in the 1980s and is known for his extensive collection of bootleg recordings, was with Duncan Oldham when he was hit by the car in Atlantic City, and posted an emotional tribute to his friend.

I’m sorry to be posting this but Duncan Oldham was hit by a car after the Phish show and he has died. I watched my best friend die in front of me. I’m at the police station talking to the police about it. They did acknowledge it at the show. They put out a sign at the taper section and the crew all came by to give me hugs.

So incredibly sad for him and his family and friends and what a terrible thing to witness, Charlie. May the four winds blow him safely home.

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