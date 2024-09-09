Philly TV Newscaster Shares Adorable Baby Announcement

There's happy baby news about Keith Jones of NBC10 and his wife Holly. The couple announced Tuesday that they welcomed a son over Labor Day Weekend.

NBC10 Morning News Host & Wife Welcome First Child

Keith Jones, the morning news anchor, host and reporter from NBC10 has some news this week. Jones and his wife Holly Harrar Jones welcomed baby KJ3 (that's Keith Jones III) into the world on Saturday, Aug 31, according to the TV station.

Harrar, who serves as a social media marketer for Discover Leigh Valley, shared the happy news on a Facebook Tuesday.

Over the moon… so in love… and grateful to God for this incredible blessing. My husband Keith Jones and I are feeling all the feels after welcoming our son over the weekend! It’s a day we’ve dreamed about our whole lives and we’re settling into parenthood at home with Charlie (the dog), who is doing a great job as big bro.

Keith Jones Got Engaged in Ocean City

Jones, who grew up in New Egypt, NJ, said he felt like he had to get engaged in South Jersey. He chose to spring the question to Holly on the beach in Ocean City over Labor Day Weekend 2023.

One year later, the couple is married and the proud parent of a baby boy.

"It’s not the years in my life that count, but the life in my years"

You may remember that Keith Jones was the longtime boyfriend of former Miss New Jersey Cara McCallum.

McCallum died at Cooper University Hospital a week after sustaining head injuries in a one-car accident on an icy Route 55 in Pittsgrove Township, Salem County, in February 2016.

Jones later said, "My late girlfriend Cara taught me it’s not the years in my life that count, but the life in my years.”

Jones awards the Cara McCollum Scholarship every year at the Miss New Jersey Pageant.

