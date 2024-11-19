PHL 17 News has announced they'll be growing.

A new addition will be joining the PHL 17 News team in the form of a baby.

The news team released a video making the announcement earlier this week.

In a video posted on the PHL 17 website, the news team announced that popular anchor, Alyssa Cristelli and her husband Dominic are expecting.

Cristelli has been a member of the PHL 17 News team since 2020.

Alyssa Cristelli via YouTube Alyssa Cristelli via YouTube loading...

In addition to her duties as a reporter for PHL 17, Cristelli is also a fill-in traffic anchor.

Alyssa may be a popular reporter in Philadelphia, but she is a Jersey girl with roots in South Jersey.

PHL 17 via Facebook PHL 17 via Facebook loading...

She attended Rider University in Mercer County where she studied musical theatre, and then attained her Bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from Rowan University in 2020.

Alyssa was also Miss New Jersey in 2021.

NJ.com via YouTube NJ.com via YouTube loading...

For Alyssa and her husband Dominic, this is their first child.

They expect their new arrival to debut in May of 2025.

Haddonfield via Facebook Haddonfield via Facebook loading...

Cristelli's announcement is a nice change of pace for the Philadelphia news scene.

Earlier this year, fans were saddened to learn that first, popular sportscaster Jamie Apody departed her position at 6ABC.

Then several months ago, fans of CBS anchor Jessica Kartalija announced her departure from that station.

CBS Philadelphia via YouTube CBS Philadelphia via YouTube loading...

Although much has changed in the world of television news, fans of Philadelphia news personalities have always had a special connection with their favorite news people.

This is especially true when the personality is homegrown like Alyssa Cristelli.

Fans of PHL 17 News will no doubt be following this story closely.

NJ, PA holiday train rides with Santa All aboard — train lovers of all ages have options when it comes to Christmas-themed rides. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt