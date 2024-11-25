Parkway, Turnpike Tolls Are Going Up For 5th Straight Year

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority didn't waste any time throwing cold water on our Happy New Year.

On Tuesday, they announced that tolls will rise again on the Garden State Parkway and the NJ Turnpike on January 1, 2025.

Parkway, Turnpike Tolls to Increase for 5th Straight Year

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority stuck to its promise in 2019 to raise parkway and turnpike tolls annually by announcing a 3% increase for 2025.

This will be the 5th consecutive year for a 3% for New Jersey drivers.

When the highway spending plan was introduced in 2109, the Turnpike Authority said the rate could increase up to 3% each year.

So far, it's been at 3% every year.

Steve Carrellas from the New Jersey Motorists Association said this is piling on New Jersey motorists.

"This could be a triple whammy for a New Jersey driver. He takes the turnpike; he pays the crossing to New York and pays the Port Authority toll. Then, if he's going south of 60th Street, he pays a congestion fee."

How Much More You Will Pay To Drive the Parkway or Turnpike

Drivers on the Garden State Parkway will pay 8 cents more in 2025 at every toll plaza.

The toll at most of the tolled entrance and exit ramps on the parkway will increase by 3 cents, according to the NJTA.

Daily commuters on the New Jersey Turnpike will pay an extra 32 cents a day or about $80 more in 2025.

More Cold Cases: South Jersey's Unsolved Murders & Mysteries Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis