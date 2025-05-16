Witnesses to the sentencing of Edward Johnston, the Egg Harbor City man who pleaded guilty in May to being drunk when he hit a parked car where 8-year-old Javier Velez was sleeping, say they have never seen anything quite as emotional in a courtroom as the scene that played out Tuesday in Mays Landing.

Johnston, 25, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for aggravated manslaughter after he plowed his car into the parked 1995 Honda while driving 107 mph on the White Horse Pike in Absecon at 3:25 am Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Javier had gotten tired and decided to get some sleep that morning in the backseat of his father’s car while on a fishing trip with his father and brother.

Johnston did not leave the scene and admitted to drinking heavily in the hours before the incident.

“Investigators believe Johnston may have been texting at the time of the collision,” the prosecutor’s office said in the press release.

Javier's Parents Address The Man Who Killed Their Son

Kaylah Smith and Orlando Valez each had a chance to speak directly to the man who killed their child in the courtroom on Tuesday, according to 6 ABC.

Javier's mom brought her son's ashes to court and held up a photo of the smashed car and Javier's photo while reading her impact statement to Johnston.

"My son is gone. You did this to him. You did this to him." "My son was loved, he is loved, whether he's gone or not, and his name is always going to be remembered."

The Case Brought Attention to the Suspect's Release

Johnston was charged with aggravated manslaughter and DUI in 2023, but was released from custody and was home awaiting trial, which drew public outcry.

Led by Javier's mom, state Sen. Vince Polistina has since sponsored legislation focused on detaining people with similar charges and suspending their license and impounding their vehicle if convicted.

"That person should be incarcerated. They get their day in court, but they must remain in jail until the time they get their day in court," Polistina said.

"We are always going to say Javier's name, we are never going to let this little boy be forgotten, and this law is going to also make that happen," Smith said.

According to Polistina, Javi's Law, which was advanced by the Senate Judiciary Committee, has bipartisan support.

A GoFundMe set up for the family after the death of Javier is still accepting donations.

