Overnight Smash & Grab Robbery at Margate, NJ Boutique

Police say several people called 911 after seeing thieves breaking the glass window to the front of the store and stealing items on display.

Smash & Grab Robbery at Margate Fashion Boutique

Margate Police responded to Caroline's Fashion Luxuries at 9412 Ventnor Ave at about 2:40 am on Tuesday, July 9th.

Police received an alarm call as well as multiple 911 calls from witnesses saying that thieves had broken the front window of the store and stole items out of a display case. The suspects then left in a vehicle driving down Ventnor Avenue.

In a release on Facebook, Margate City Police say they spent several hours at the scene looking for evidence and trying to gather surveillance video footage to get a good look at the suspects and the vehicle they were driving.

There is no word from the police if they have any suspects in the crime.

The Store Targeted By the Thieves

Caroline's Fashion Luxuries held its grand opening in Margate in May. The high-end re-sale boutique also has locations in Cherry Hill and Haddonfield.

Caroline's says they specialize in the resale of authentic luxury designer handbags, fine jewelry, shoes, and accessories and carry top-of-the-line labels like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tiffany & Co.

