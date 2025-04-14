Out Of Work: Egg Harbor City Plant To Layoff 120 Workers

Barrette Outdoor Living has announced plans to layoff 120 workers at its 670,000 square-foot Tilton Road production plant in Galloway Township as of July 1.

The company filed notice of the layoffs with the NJ Department of Labor & Workforce Development.

Barrette Outdoor Living, a division of Oldcastle APG, makes a variety of outdoor decor products, including fencing, decking, and railings.

They say the cuts are due to a decision to phase out paint line operations at the facility.

"We are working with state, county, and local agencies to provide support and resources to the employees who will be most impacted by this change," the company said in a statement.

Other aspects of the business, including assembly and distribution, will continue, and those workers won't be impacted by these cuts, according to Barrettte..

The Company Announced a Millville Expansion Last Year

The timing of the layoffs seems a little curious after Barrette Outdoor Living just expanded its storage capabilities for products manufactured at the Tilton Road plant last year by leasing a 57,000-square-foot warehouse in Millville.

“As our product breadth grows and the volume of those products that require indoor storage increases, we found the need to expand out of our Galloway location into a dedicated off-site facility,” said Todd Dixon, the company's vice president of manufacturing said at the time.

Barrette Outdoor Living moved into South Jersey in 2014, taking over the former Lenox China plant that was well-known for making china and ceramics at the site dating back to the 1950s.

The company has other plants in Delaware and Maine.

