One South Jersey Restaurant Makes OpenTable’s Top 100 List

Congratulations are in order for the one restaurant from South Jersey to make OpenTable's 2024 Top 100 Restaurants list. And, it is a return appearance.

Stella, the Ventnor BYOB was the only restaurant from South Jersey and was one of only two in the state to appear on the 2024 list.

Stella was also one of OpenTable's 2023 Top 100 Restaurants.

What is the OpenTable List?

As OpenTable likes to say, its list isn't chosen by food critics, it is selected by diners.

OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2024 list is generated from over 14 million verified OpenTable diner reviews and dining metrics from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024.

OpenTable is a service that helps diners make reservations and provides tools for restaurants to manage their reservations and business.

In 2023, four other South Jersey restaurants appeared in OpenTable's top 100: Cafe Loren in Avalon, Zoubi in New Hope, Peter Shields Inn, and Washington Inn in Cape May.

Stella In Ventnor Represents South Jersey in 2024

This selection made me cheer. I had a wonderful dinner this summer with friends at Stella and everyone raved about the food and the service that night.

OpenTable says Stella offers "chef-driven quality ingredients and a relaxed casual atmosphere" and has " earned a reputation of personal service and excellent food".

The night I was there, my friends had the short rib entree and loved it. I had a nightly special seafood boil. The four of us shared a chopped salad and a mussels appetizer.

We finished by sharing a dark chocolate torte for dessert. Everything was delicious. The service was impeccable, and the ambiance was warm and friendly.

The price for our table of four with a tip was $320. Stella is BYOB, so the wine was on us.

Stella is open only on Friday and Saturday nights during the off-season.

The restaurant at 7303 Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor opened in 2003 and is run by Nicolas LoBianco and his son Vincent.

Congratulations to them on the 2024 OpenTable Top 100 Restaurants award.

