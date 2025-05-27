A travel website has heaped more praise on one South Jersey town for its beauty, charm, and romance.

In its annual Top 15 Fairy Tale Towns in the USA, Travel Or Die Trying spotlights Cape May for being so charming, it 'makes you feel like you’ve stepped into a storybook'.

Cape May on List of 15 Fairy Tale Towns in USA

Cape May, the only New Jersey town on the list, joins such beautiful places as Carmel-by-the-sea, California, St. Augustine, Florida, and Bar Harbor, Maine.

The article suggests these are the kinds of towns where you should slow down and enjoy the sights, food, and shopping.

- best explored on foot. Wander without an agenda! - Skip chains and eat/shop at family-owned spots.

Cape May's Special Events Amp Up the Charm

This article says fairy tale USA towns have a way of hosting seasonal events that amp up the charm.

I don't know the other towns well enough to compare their special events, but Cape May does an outstanding job with memorable events all year round.

There are jazz festivals, Sherlock Holmes Weekend, the Monarch (Butterfly) Festival, historic haunts tours at Halloween, and many more.

And, of course, there is no place else I would rather spend time during the holidays than Christmas in Cape May. It is absolutely lovely.

What Travel Or Die Trying Says About Cape May

Each town spotlighted in this article gets a little write-up that talks about the fairy tale-like quality of the towns.

Here is what Travel Or Die Trying has to say about Cape May.

America’s oldest seaside resort is a pastel paradise of gingerbread-trimmed Victorian homes. Spend days beachcombing, birdwatching at Cape May Point, or touring historic B&Bs. Don’t miss sunset from the Congress Hall veranda. Best For: Romantic getaways and history buffs.

