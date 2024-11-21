🍷 Rapper Turned Entrepreneur Darryl Matthews McDaniels Introducing New Wine

🍷 Nov. 30 at Old York Cellars in Ringoes

🍷 Tasting is Open to the Public

Wouldn't it be great if we all had a crystal ball that allowed us to see into the future?

If there were such a thing and we saw how a life story progresses, we might laugh, and say there's no way this is happening.

That might have been the case for 60-year-old rap icon, Darryl Matthews McDaniels.

McDaniels' life story is one of many bumps and curves.

He was born to an unwed mother, who gave him up to foster care.

He was adopted when he was about a month old.

At a young age, he was inspired by Grand Master Flash and the Furious Five to learn to DJ.

In the early 80s, he was a founding member of what would become, Run-D.M.C. an iconic rap group that had massive success and is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Since then, his music career has gone in a million directions, and he expanded into comedy and other ventures, including winemaking.

On Saturday, November 30th from 1 until 4, Darryl will be at the Old York Cellars in Ringoes to launch his new 2022 King DMC Reserve Wine Collection.

This will mark the third vintage in his partnership with Old York Cellars.

The wine is produced for the Darryl Mack Cellars label and is an ongoing relationship between Darryl and the winery.

The launch is open to the public and will include a meet and greet with Darryl.

In a release, David Wolin, owner of Old York Cellars says,

Darryl views wine and food as part of his bigger vision of bringing people together. Old York Cellars shares his passion for bringing wine to a wide range of people.

A release from the winery describes the 2022 King DMC Reserve Collection as "featuring two exceptional wines: the KING DMC Reserve Red, a sophisticated blend of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Syrah with soft tannins and a full-bodied structure, and the KING DMC Reserve White, an elegant blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Gris and Vidal Blanc which has hits of stone and tropical fruits with a clean finish."

