Ocean County Woman Killed in Head-On Crash in New York

A Manahawkin woman was one of three people who lost their lives in a head-on crash while traveling in a car in rural New York State on December 20.

New York State Police reported that Sabrina M. Surita, 38, was a passenger in a Toyota Highlander when the vehicle crossed over the center line hitting a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck head-on.

Surita, another rear-seat passenger in the Toyota, and the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck died from their injuries in the crash.

New York State Police say the crash happened Friday afternoon, December 20 on State Route 34 in the town of Barton, Tioga County, near the Pennsylvania border.

Four people were traveling inside the Toyota Highlander.

The driver of the Highlander, Janesa Lorenzo, 42, from the Bronx, NY. sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A front-seat passenger, Delroy A. Christie, 56, from the Bronx, NY was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rear seat passenger, Carlos M. Lorenzo, 41, from the Bronx, NY was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sabrina Surita was seriously injured and died later at the hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, Gary Sinsabaugh, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation and the clean-up of the crash closed the highway for several hours. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

GoFundMe Remembers Woman Fondly

A GoFundMe campaign to help with the funeral expenses for Sabina Surita remembered her as "a cherished daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend."

"Sabrina brought light and love into the lives of everyone she met, and her sudden loss has left us heartbroken."

