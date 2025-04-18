Ocean County Man Vanishes—Police Need Leads Now

Police have asked for help finding a 60-year-old man from Berkeley Township, Ocean County, who hasn't been seen in a week.

Manchester Township Police posted on Facebook Thursday that Daniel Blaney was last spoken to on Saturday, April 12. At the time, Blaney was in Berkeley Township.

Police say they have tried all the usual steps to locate Blaney without success and are turning to the public in the hope that someone may have heard from him or seen him.

There is no other information known about Mr. Blaney, so it is possible he could be elsewhere in New Jersey or has left the area.

If you have any information to help in this search, call Manchester Township Police at 732-657-6111.



