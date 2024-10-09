Ocean City, NJ’s Beach Tag Revenue Sets a Record

If you never realized how much money Ocean City generates from beach tag revenue each year, you are in for a surprise.

Ocean City has just released its beach tag revenue and sales numbers for summer 2024, and the amount collected and the overall number of tags sold broke the record.

Ocean City's 2024 Beach Tag Revenue

According to OCNJDaily, Ocean City's beach tag sales brought in $6,237,000 in revenue this summer. That's right, Ocean City collected over $6 million from the sale of beach tags in 2024.

The $6,237,000 in sales beat the previous record made in 2023 of $6,089,390, said Frank Donato, the city’s chief financial officer.

The prices of beach tags in Ocean City increased in 2023, so in the last two years the sales of beach tags have increased by over 50% a year.

Ocean City collects more money from beach tags than any other Jersey Shore town.

The Cost of Beach Tags in Ocean City

In 2023, The cost of weekly beach tags increased from $25 to $35 for seasonal tags (or, $30., if purchased before May 31), doubled from $10 to $20 for weekly tags, and went from $5 to $10 for daily tags.

The city says they noticed an uptick in the number of daily or daytripper tags sold midweek.

Altogether, 167,180 daily beach tags were sold this summer, nearly 10,000 more than in 2023.

The number of seasonal tags sold this year was 123,975, which was consistent with 2023. A total of 37,615 weekly tags were sold, almost the same as in 2023, Donato told OCNJ Daily.

More About Ocean City Beach Tags

Ocean City beach tags are required for all beachgoers, ages 12 and older, and are in effect from June 1 through Labor Day.

The beach fee program was approved by the residents of Ocean City in 1976.

The city calls them a user fee to help offset the cost of maintaining the beaches and providing lifeguards and other services such as trash removal, beach cleaning, and the purchase of needed equipment and police protection.

