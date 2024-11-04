Ocean City, NJ Amusement Park to Reopen Arcade in 2025

The long way back after a massive fire in 2021 is nearing completion at Playland's Castaway Cove.

The popular Ocean City Boardwalk amusement park thinks the delayed reopening of its new arcade building will happen in spring 2025.

Playland's Castaway Cove Posts Happy Message

Playland's Castaway Cove posted an update this week on Facebook about the progress on its still-closed arcade building.

We are so excited with the progress of the arcade that we wanted to share it with all of you! Things are really moving along, so we are shooting to re-open Spring 2025!

A Long Recovery from the 2021 Fire

We are nearing four years since that Saturday morning in January 2021, when I looked out my bedroom window and saw thick plums of smoke coming from Ocean City.

Officials said an electrical source sparked the four-alarm blaze at Playland's Castaway Cove.

Though many of the park's rides were unharmed, the arcade building that also housed the electrical room, offices, and its iconic pirate ship entrance was destroyed.

Though management quickly developed a plan for a new building, the rebuilding project ran into construction and other delays as time passed.

Photos Show a New Look From the Old Wooden Building

The Facebook post shows new, metal beams, a concrete floor, and a modern look with wood paneling on the walls.

Understandably, Playland's Castaway Cove is excited to have its new arcade open for the 2025 season.

We were happy to see that Castaway Cove is also working on a "bigger and better" pirate ship, too!

