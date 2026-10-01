If you like Jeeps, I think Ocean City may have your dream event this Saturday.

The Fall NJ Jeep Invasion returns to the Ocean City Boardwalk this Saturday, Oct 3rd, from noon 'til 5 pm, with 400 Jeeps filling the Boardwalk from 5th to 14th Street.

2026 Jeep Invasion Takes Over Ocean City on Saturday

The Fall Jeep Invasion brings great-looking Jeeps from all over the East Coast to the boards in Ocean City, and you get walk past and check them out for free on Saturday afternoon.

All the Jeeps meet in the morning and get a police-escorted parade through town, up onto the boardwalk, where they park for you to check out.

The event is scheduled to take place rain or shine, but the forecast I've heard looks pretty good for Saturday on the Ocean City Boardwalk.

The event raises money for local charities, and trophies are awarded to the best Jeeps in various categories with trophies awarded at 4 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier. The show started in Ocean City in 2013.

Visit njjpinvasion.com for more information.

OCNJ Half Marathon is Sunday

It is a very busy weekend on the Ocean City Boardwalk. Sunday, the runners take over with the annual OCNJ Half Marathon.

In addition to the 13.1-mile Half Marathon, the event includes a 10-mile non-competitive walk/run and a 5-kilometer race.

Runners voted the OCNJ Half Marathon as the Best in New Jersey in a Race Raves poll this year.

The race features a fast and flat course that showcases Ocean City’s spectacular beaches, boardwalk and coastline.

The OCNJ Half Marathon has developed a reputation as a friendly race – with the public encouraged to come out to cheer for runners and volunteer groups manning themed water stations.

“The Half Marathon has become a great fall tradition in Ocean City,” Mayor Jay Gillian said. “The runners and their families get to enjoy Ocean City at its best, and the race grows bigger and better every year.”

To make way for the field of runners, the Ocean City-Longport Bridge will close from 8 a.m. to approximately 10:30 a.m. on race day.

Bicycles will not be permitted on the Boardwalk from 5 a.m. to noon on race day. Drivers on other streets should anticipate delays as the field of runners passes by.

For complete information and registration, visit www.ocnj.us/race-events

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