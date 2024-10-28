Ocean City Firefighter’s Close Call During Fire Caught on Video

A dramatic video taken during a Saturday house fire in Ocean City shows a fireman narrowly escaping flames on a second-floor balcony.

Ocean City Housefire

Social media was filled Saturday morning with photos and videos of a raging housefire at East 16th and West Avenue in Ocean City.

There isn't much known yet about the cause of the fire that started before 9 am Saturday.

Dramatic Video Shows Firefighter Escaping Flames

One video, taken by Jane Davis and posted on Facebook, shows a firefighter walking out of a second-floor bedroom onto an outside deck that is quickly becoming engulfed in flames.

The firefighter moves as far as he can to one side away from the approaching flames and patiently waits as his fellow firefighters lift a ladder to the second floor just in time for him to climb down from the house before the fire overtakes him.

If you want proof of what a dangerous job firefighting can be and the courage involved in doing it, take a look at this amazing video.

