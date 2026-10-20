The Ocean City Boardwalk goes to the dogs this Saturday and Sunday, during the 6th annual Dog Days Weekend.

You may bring your leashed dog onto the boardwalk this Sat., Oct. 24th from 9 am to 5 pm and Sunday from 9 am to 3 pm. This is the only time of the year the Ocean City Boardwalk allows dogs on the boardwalk.

The highlight of the weekend is the "Howl-O-Ween" Parade, hosted by the Humane Society of Ocean City.

Hundreds of dog lovers and their pooches will be wearing zany, fun Halloween costumes.

Saturday's Boardwalk Events

Leashed dogs are permitted on the boardwalk from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm this Saturday.

You are welcome and encouraged to bring your favorite furry canine friend.

Activities on Saturday include dog-specific vendors along the boardwalk, photo-op stations on the boardwalk, and the Humane Society of Ocean City’s “Pet of the Year” announcement.

11 am - 1 pm: Free photos with Santa in a lifeguard boat at the Ocean City Music Pier.

Noon: Pet of the Year announcement at the Ocean City Music Pier at Moorlyn Terrace.

The Howl-O-Ween Parade

1 pm: Day-of parade registration and pre-registration packet pickup starts at the Ocean City Sports and Civic Center at Sixth Street and the boardwalk.

3 pm: The Howl-O-Ween Parade kicks off at Sixth Street on the OC Boardwalk and continues to 14th Street.

This year, Buzz Lightyear and Woody from the movie Toy Story will be the grand marshals of the Howl-O-Ween Parade. In their honor, this year's parade theme is titled "You've Got a Best Friend in Me".

The Bridge Street Boilers, a saxophone quartet from Philadelphia, will be playing live during the parade.

The real stars are the hundreds of dogs creatively dressed in costumes walking alongside their owners, also in costume!

Sunday, Oct. 25th

There aren't any special events planned for Sunday, but dogs are still welcome from 9 am to 3 pm.

You may like the idea of having a quieter atmosphere with fewer dogs than Saturday for a leisurely walk with your dog on the Ocean City Boardwalk.

Here's a look back at photos from the 2024 Ocean City Boardwalk Howl-O-Ween Parade.

Ocean City's Howl-O-Ween Parade Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis