Most of the charges against a man who hid cameras in bathrooms on the Ocean City Boardwalk last summer will be dropped by prosecutors, according to NJ.com.

It was a year ago when Ocean City Police said they first became aware of the cameras.

On June 12th, 2025, a woman using the public bathroom at 6th Street on the Ocean City Boardwalk reported that she found a hidden camera placed inside the bathroom.

Police began to search other Boardwalk bathrooms, and several additional cameras were found in the public bathrooms at both 10th Street and 11th Street.

A week later, Harold Perkins, 39, was arrested after police from Ocean City, Homeland Security, and the city of Philadelphia arrived with a search warrant at his home in the 4200 block of Glenview Street in Philadelphia.

Boardwalk Bathroom Camera-Man Cope a Plea

NJ.com reports that a judge is set to sentence the man on June 29 to probation as part of a plea agreement, with credit for time served in Cape May County jail.He was facing 12 total counts of invasion of privacy and endangering the welfare of children by manufacturing child pornography.

Harold Perkins, a husband and father, was identified as a suspect after being seen on Boardwalk surveillance video and then tracked down by police using a license plate reader.

How the Cameras Were Hidden

Police said that Perkins went to the Ocean City Boardwalk that day, intending to hide cameras in public bathrooms.

He wore various disguises and rubber gloves as he went into at least three different bathrooms on 6th,10th, and 11th streets.

Survalliance video showed Perkins entering a bathroom on 6th Street, where he hid two cameras inside pens.

After changing his look in the bathroom, Perkins made his way down to the public bathroom on 10th Street.

In last summer's criminal complaint, police said his actions were premeditated.

"These actions, including the use of gloves to potentially avoid leaving DNA or fingerprints, indicate a calculated effort and suggest that this may not be his first offense."

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