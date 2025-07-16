The man charged with hiding cameras in public bathrooms on the Ocean City Boardwalk made his first appearance in court Monday at his detention hearing in Cape May Court House.

According to NBC 10, Harold Perkins, 38, from Northeast Philadelphia, was ordered to remain in jail pending trial. Prosecutors say Perkins is a danger to the community.

How Man Hid the Cameras

Police say that Perkins went to the Ocean City Boardwalk on Thursday, June 12, intending to hide cameras in public bathrooms.

He wore various disguises and rubber gloves as he went into at least three different bathrooms on 6th,10th, and 11th streets.

Survalliance video shows Perkins entering a bathroom on 6th Street, where he allegedly hid two cameras inside pens.

After changing his look in the bathroom, Perkins made his way down to the public bathroom on 10th Street.

In the criminal complaint, police say his actions were premeditated.

"He employed multiple outfits and accessories, including hats, sunglasses, and black rubber gloves-to conceal his identity and avoid detection. These actions, including the use of gloves to potentially avoid leaving DNA or fingerprints, indicate a calculated effort and suggest that this may not be his first offense."

The Victims Videotaped in Bathrooms

Authorities say that numerous people were caught on video by the hidden cameras dressing or undressing in the bathrooms, a popular changing area for beachgoers.

Among the victims were an estimated 15 to 20 children, many of them prepubescent children.

More on Harold Perkins

Harold Perkins is a husband and father. He was identified as a suspect after being seen on a Boardwalk video and then tracked down by police using a license plate reader.

At 6:20 am Friday, June 20, Perkins was arrested after police from Ocean City, Homeland Security, and the city of Philadelphia arrived with a search warrant at his home in the 4200 block of Glenview Street in Philadelphia.

He is due back in court on August 18th.

