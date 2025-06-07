Ocean Casino announced Wednesday that two new Starr-curated restaurants will be opening later this summer.

Two New Ocean Eateries

Ocean Casino broke the news with a social media post that the two new restaurant concepts from Philadelphia restaurateur Stephen Starr are nearly a reality.

The post says reservations for the restaurants will begin August 1st.

One eatery is a French diner and the other an American breakfast and lunch spot.

Chez Frites offers the simplicity of the traditional French bistro prix fixe meal: a leafy green salad course followed by a steak, lobster, or salmon main, served with house sauces and unlimited hand-cut frites. Decadent desserts, a curated list of French wines, and classic cocktails round off this unique dinner-only concept.

Sunny’s brings back the golden days with a retro vibe and a menu full of comforting classics. From fluffy pancakes and steak & eggs to Thanksgiving dinner and pigs in a blanket, every dish is crafted to stir a little nostalgia. Sunny’s serves up warmth, familiar flavors, and feel-good moments—morning through midday.

Stephen Starr Restaurants at Ocean Casino

Chez Frites and Sunny's have been anticipated since a report in Forbes in April promised a partnership between James Beard Award-winning restaurateur Stephen Starr and Ocean Casino Resort for two new dining concepts.

According to his website, Stephen Starr's Philadelphia-based Starr Restaurant Group, founded in 1995, is one of the fastest-growing multi-concept restaurant companies in the country, with restaurants including Buddakan, Morimoto, Steak 954, Barclay Prime, and Continental Mid-Town.

Starr has experience in Atlantic City, having previously run Buddakan and the Continental in the former Pier at Caesars. Starr closed those restaurants during the COVID pandemic.

