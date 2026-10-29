Ocean Casino Resort is suing the city of Atlantic City for $1.5 million in damages and profits lost after a small fire in a linen closet caused a water pipe to burst, necessitating the closure of the gaming floor for one day this summer.

Atlantic City Fire Department Was Called to Ocean Casino

Early Monday, July 27th, I got a Facebook message call from a listener staying at Ocean Casino, telling me a fire alarm was ringing in the hallway, and a flood of water was cascading down the fire escape steps.

Chris Tee, who was in town to gamble and relax for a few days, stayed in touch with me through the morning, giving me updates and sending me photos of the scene.

The Atlantic City Fire Department said in a Facebook message that they were called to the casino at about 5:30 am that Monday with reports of a small fire in the building's linen capture room.

Officials said the fire produced heavy smoke and burning debris.

Water Damage Happened During Fire Fight

While firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, a significant amount of water was released in portions of the building. This water caused a ceiling in the hotel lobby to collapse, which also affected elevator shafts and back-of-house hallways.

Ocean Casino's $30,000 Slot Tournament, which had been scheduled for 3 to 8 pm that day, was canceled, and the gaming floor was closed for much of the day.

Most other restaurants, pools, and other amenities remained available to guests.

Ocean Blames the Fire Department for Mishandling the Incident

In the 203-page City Council agenda posted online on Monday, Ocean Casino accuses the fire department of “gross negligence, careless, and wanton and willful damages caused at Ocean Casino in response to a fire.”

In the Notice of Claim to sue, the casino wrote,

“The Atlantic City Fire Department responded to a fire at the property and caused excessive damage, including a burst pipe.”

The notice does not go into detail about how the Atlantic City Fire Department mishandled the situation.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Tee Photos Courtesy of Chris Tee

It does give specifics of the cost for things that Ocean Casino says were lost or damaged that day.

- $59,602 in hotel cancellations

- $23,668 paid in hotel guest compensation

- $488,613 in architectural and engineering fees

- $49,345 to repair the lobby ceiling that collapsed

- $9,751 in carpet, padding, and tile installation

- $8,444 to replace ductwork

- $5,331 worth of ceiling tiles

- $5,303 worth of gambling equipment inventory, including playing cards

New Jersey State Police: NJ's Most Wanted Fugitives Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis