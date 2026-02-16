The New Jersey State Police have added two wanted suspects to its list of the state's Most Wanted Fugitives.

Isaiah Ketchens is wanted by the NJSP and the Newark Police Department in connection with the aggravated assault of two law enforcement officers.

The NJSP wants George Encarnacion for first-degree narcotics distribution.

Isaiah Ketchens

Isaiah Ketchens of Newark is wanted by the New Jersey State Police and the Newark Police Department in connection with the alleged aggravated assault of two law enforcement officers.

Authorities did not release additional details about the incident, but confirmed he has been added to the statewide Most Wanted list.

In 2016, 23-year-old Isaiah Ketchens was charged with possession of a gun, possession of a gun for unlawful purposes, and possession of hollow-point bullets.

In 2018, he was one of eight men arrested on charges of distribution of Oxycodone, Xanax, and Naloxone.

Ketchens, 32, is 5' 9' tall, 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and tattoos on his face and neck.

George Encarnacion

George Encarnacion, or George Encarnacion Pena, is 35 and described as 5' 9', 250, black hair and beard, and brown eyes. He has a scar near his right eye.

Encarnacion was the leader of a group running a major fentanyl and heroin mill busted in 2019 in an Irvington apartment building that distributed its narcotics in wax folds stamped with the same brand names that have been linked to 93 overdoses, including 33 deaths.

Approximately 70,000 individual doses and an additional four kilograms of suspected fentanyl and heroin – with a total street value of over half a million dollars – were seized, along with two handguns and $165,526 in cash.

Police Need Information

If you can help NJ State Police with information about either of these men, call the Fugitive Unit Tip Line: 1-800-437-7839 or email FugitiveInformation@njsp.gov

New Jersey State Police: NJ's Most Wanted Fugitives Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis