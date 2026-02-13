The New Jersey State Police doesn't like it when someone tries to run over one of its troopers.

State Police have asked for the community's help identifying the rider of an ATV that was involved in an incident in Buena Vista Township in January.

NJSP says the rider pictured was asked to stop and speak with a trooper about riding on private property. But, instead of stopping the ATV, police say the rider instead accelerated to try to get away and hit the trooper in his arm and leg as he sped past.

State Police Were Investigating a Private Property Violation

According to a Facebook post about this incident, the State Police responded to a call at 5:02 pm on Saturday, January 17th, saying that a group of dirt bikers and ATV riders were trespassing on private property in a wooded area near West Colton Avenue in Buena Vista Township.

Troopers say they approached a group of riders on Jackson Road.

As troopers attempted to stop and speak with one ATV operator, the rider—described as a white male operating an orange CFMoto CForce—accelerated in an attempt to flee, striking a trooper’s arm and leg. The suspect then fled into the wooded area.

What Happened to the Bike in the Back of the ATV?

While the NJSP Facebook post doesn't address it, and it's not clear what it has to do with their investigation, the photos show two different shots of the ATV's cargo.

It might not be relevant to this investigation, but it's interesting.

You will notice that the rider pictured appears to have a dirt bike on the back of his ATV as he is photographed from the front.

But, in the photo taken from the rear as he rides off, there is nothing in the back of the ATV.

How to Help State Police

State Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has information about it or the suspect, contact the Troop “A” Buena Vista Station at 609-561-1800.

