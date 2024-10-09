💰💰💰 400 Billionaires in the US have a combined worth of $5.4 Trillion

💰💰💰 12 of Those on the List of Billionaires are Worth at least $100 Billion

💰💰💰 3 of the Billionaires on the List Live in New Jersey

Forbes has released their annual list of the 400 richest people in America.

To make the Forbes list of the 400 richest in America, you have to have a minimum net worth of 3.3 billion dollars.

Needless to say, I didn't make the list.

However, you'll certainly recognize some of the names on the list.

Wealthiest Man in America

Right at the top of the list is Elon Musk.

Musk made his money as an entrepreneur who has co-founded several companies, including Tesla, and SpaceX. Musk's net worth is said to be 244 billion dollars.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is a distant second on the list with a net worth of 197 billion dollars.

Rounding out the top 3 richest men in the world is Mark Zuckerberg at 181 billion dollars.

Wealthiest Woman in America

The wealthiest woman on the list is the 74-year-old daughter of Sam Walton, Alice Walton.

With an estimated worth of 89.2 billion dollars, she placed 15 on the list.

Three of the billionaires on the list, live right here in New Jersey.

Wealthiest in New Jersey

Millburn, New Jersey resident John Overdock made the list at number 160.

According to Forbes, Overdock is worth 7.4 billion.

Overdock is the founder of the financial firm Two Sigma.

Rocco Commisso makes the list at number 200.

Commisso has amassed a wealth of 6.4 billion dollars as the founder and CEO of cable company, Mediacom.

Commisso makes his home in the North Jersey town of Saddle River in Bergen County.

At number 288 on the list is Peter Kellogg.

Kellogg has a net worth of 4.5 billion dollars.

Peter Kellogg makes his home in the town of Short Hills in Essex County.

