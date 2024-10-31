🔺 Verizon Wireless Has Announced it Will Be Shutting Down its Message+ App

🔺 Users Have been urged to Switch to the Google Messenger App

🔺 0any Users Who Have Already Switched Hate the New App

If you are one of the millions of Verizon Wireless users who do any texting, you're familiar with their Message Plus app.

It was an excellent app.

It was easy to use.

You had many options to choose from in terms of the app's look and feel.

It was easy to read, and easy to compose messages on.

The app is said to have over 250 million users.

It seems like everyone likes it.

So what does Verizon do?

They announced they're shutting it down next month, and advising users to switch to the Google Messenger app (more on that later).

A few weeks ago, Verizon sent a message to app users that was closing down on November 7.

Verizon has explained that they are doing this to provide us with "the best messaging experience possible."

Verizon says they are switching to a different texting technology called Rich Communication Service, or RCS.

The company says this service will improve,

📱High-resolution file sharing

📱Improved group chats

📱Typing indicators

📱Read receipts

📱Emoji reactions

📱And more

I made the switch early.

I thought since Google was offering the new service, they would do a great job.

I was wrong, and many people seem to agree.

The old service had a clean look to it. The new service looks cluttered.

The old service allowed you to adjust the font style and size, colors, and various bubbles.

The new service looks clunky, and, well, I just don't like it.

I like simplicity.

In this case, I want to type in a name and compose the text.

Also, you might want to take a look at Google's privacy policy.

Their data-sharing may make you think twice about using their app.

Believe it or not, we don't have many options to choose from.

Unlike the texting app we've been using, other apps require that both parties use the same app to exchange text messages.

Hey Verizon, please don't go through with this change. Your customers hate it.

