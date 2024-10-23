There's a website called OpenTable.com that allows users to make reservations at popular restaurants nationwide.

Each month they create a list of the most-booked restaurants in New Jersey.

Then, they gather reviews submitted to the restaurants on the list.

Keep in mind, these aren't necessarily the best restaurants.

These are the most-booked restaurants, which means they're pretty popular.

Given their popularity, one could assume they're pretty good.

Two local restaurants have made this month's list.

Carmine's

2801 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City

(609) 572-9300

Open Noon until 10 pm Sunday through Thursday

Open Noon until 11 pm Friday and Saturday

What Makes Carmine's Popular

Over 11,000 people submitted reviews for Carmine's and they received 5 stars.

That's an impressive feat.

What do people say about Carmine's?

You can sum up the reviews in one word, fresh.

Carmine's is known for their family-style dining and tasty dishes.

They bring the New York dining experience, to Atlantic City.

While the food is delicious, the service is recognized as being outstanding.

For all these reasons, getting a reservation can be a challenge at times.

Book your table in advance.

The Blue Pig Tavern

200 Congress Pl, Cape May

(609) 884-8422

Open for Breakfast

Monday through Friday from 7:30 am until 11:30 am

Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 am until 3 pm

Open for Lunch

Monday through Friday from 11:30 am until 2 pm

Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 am until 3 pm

Open for Dinner

Monday through Thursday from 5 pm until 9 pm

Friday and Sunday from 5 pm until 10 pm

What Makes Blue Pig Tavern Popular

Blue Pig Tavern is located in the popular Congress Hall in Cape May.

They serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner and are known for serving up generous portions.

The ambiance of the restaurant can best be described as homey and relaxed.

For dinner, they offer an impressive raw bar with a nice selection.

Entrees range from juicy prime rib to burgers.

No matter your choice, most agree you can't go wrong.

