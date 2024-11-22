📺 Television has evolved dramatically over the last 50 Year

The way we consume at-home entertainment has changed dramatically over our lifetime.

Depending on your age, you may remember how exciting it was the first time you saw color pictures on the television.

Does anyone remember the NBC Peacock?

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images loading...

The peacock would spread his feathers and the deep voice would intone, "brought to you in living color..."

It was truly remarkable.

Then depending on where you lived, a new thing called cable television was introduced around 1978/79.

Not only were there 50 channels to choose from, but it also came with a remote?

The remote was almost the size of an egg carton. It was tethered to the television with a cord, but now we would have buttons to push.

Oh, and how about the paper clip trick? If you worked it just right, you could access some pay channels free, AND depending on when you did it, you might get a glimpse of naked ladies.

Cable evolved and improved, and then came satellite television.

The picture was superior to cable and seemed to offer a better selection.

One issue you had with this service was if it snowed and covered the dish, you'd have to go out with a broom and clean off the dish.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images loading...

Currently, streaming is the choice of most people who want a television service. There are so many options and services available, it's a no-brainer.

Perhaps I'll do a future story for those who haven't discovered streaming.

But that's for another day.

There is one necessity just about everyone has to deal with these days, and that is an internet service provider (ISP).

Nearly all of us use the cable company for that.

This is where you are probably paying more than you have to.

The cable company does a good job promoting high-speed internet.

They offer several tiers of internet speed, and the faster the speed, the higher your bill.

Here's the secret you need to know:

You don't need the highest speed service. In fact, for most of us, you can use the lowest tier service for $50/mo and you won't notice a difference in performance.

This is true even if you work from home.

I came across this reality while lamenting how high my bill was.

I wondered if I would notice a difference if I reduced our speed.

Turns out, there is no difference. We typically have two televisions going, multiple iPads, and phones, and there's been no difference.

After telling a friend about this discovery, he decided to try it out. He has two kids- one a serious gamer, and he saw no difference.

Here's another cool thing, the cable company allows you to switch tiers of service at no charge.

So in the event you DO notice a difference, you can always switch to a higher speed again.

This discovery saved us about 60 dollars a month, which is $720 over the course of a year.

