These days, we're all watching our spending. Going for lunch every day is now more expensive than ever.

I was shocked when I did a little experiment and added what I typically spend on lunch each week. I added up my daily lunch expenditure, it was over $200 a month.

I'm not even eating that much each day. I'm guessing that many people are probably spending quite a bit more.

When I'm offered an opportunity to save a few bucks, I jump on it.

Smart businesses realize this as well, and some have made it an event.

Who doesn't look forward to Wawa's annual Hoagie Fest? It's treated like a holiday in these parts.

Now there is another maker of subs (or hoagies, depending on where you live).

Subway has announced they are offering a deal on their footlong sub sandwiches now through September 8.

They don't have a catchy name for it, and I doubt their employees will be wearing cool tye-dye shirts like their competitors, but they are offering a good deal.

Details and a link to the deal below, but first I present to you,

Here's the Deal

They've announced that between now and September 8, all footlong subs will be reduced to $6.99.

The typical footlong sub sandwich at Subway normally costs about 13 bucks.

If you want to take advantage of this deal, you will need to order your sub online or through their app and apply the code promo 699FL.

One thing to keep in mind is that when you order online, you should plan to pick up your order.

Otherwise, you'll get hit with the typical delivery fees.

Such a deal!

