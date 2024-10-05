🔴 NJ State Police Investigating Theft from Car Parked at NJ Turnpike Rest Area

🔴 Theft Occurred September 30, 2024

🔴 Three Suspects on the Loose

The New Jersey State Police have been actively cracking down on crime along the Turnpike, and they need your help to catch more suspects.

Where's the Beef

Last month, we reported on the arrest of four individuals who attempted to steal thousands of dollars worth of beef from a tractor-trailer.

Read More: Exclusive: NJ State Police Bust 'Beef Bandit' Burglary Ring (wfpg.com)

That incident occurred on September 13, and after a brief chase, all four men were apprehended. They now face jail time.

Jewelry Swiped

In a new case, the State Police are seeking information on three men suspected of stealing jewelry from a car parked at a Turnpike rest stop.

NJ State Police via Facebook NJ State Police via Facebook loading...

On September 30, around 4 p.m., these suspects allegedly broke into a car by smashing its window at the Woodrow Wilson rest area near Hamilton Township in Mercer County.

NJ State Police via Facebook NJ State Police via Facebook loading...

They grabbed two bags of jewelry and quickly fled the scene.

Police Seek Your Help

The police are urging anyone who may have information about the suspects or the theft to contact the New Jersey State Police Troop “D” Moorestown Station Detective Bureau at 609-860-9000, extension 3235.

NJ State Police via Facebook NJ State Police via Facebook loading...

Your tips will remain confidential.

Safety Tips

This incident serves as a reminder to always lock your vehicle when parked in public areas, especially at rest stops.

Keep valuables out of sight or, better yet, secured in your trunk to avoid becoming a target for thieves.

Your vigilance and cooperation can make a real difference in helping the police keep our community safe.

10 'Secret Spots' Burglars Check First When Invading New Jersey Homes Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis