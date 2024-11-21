🔴 New Jersey State Police Looking Into Arson

🔴 Warm, Dry Weather has Created Dangerous Conditions

🔴 All Tips to NJ State Police Are Confidential

The unusual weather we've experienced has created some dangerous situations around the state.

The dry weather has fed several brush fires that have caused damage and put lives at risk.

Many times, these fires are caused by carelessness or have been started intentionally.

The damage these fires cause is significant.

The New Jersey State Police are asking the public for help in finding the party responsible for starting one such fire.

Police are investigating a fire that broke out on the afternoon of November 18 at approximately 4:39.

Photo: NJ Forrest Fire Service Photo: NJ Forrest Fire Service loading...

The fire occurred at the Big Rusty monument located on Route 38 in Hainesport Township, Burlington County.

Police have labeled the fire as suspicious.

The New Jersey State Police are seeking witnesses to this fire.

If you have information that can help in their investigation, they are asking that you contact them at Troop C Bordentown Station.

You can leave confidential tips at 609-298-1171.

Earlier in the week, a 14-year-old boy was charged with a separate fire that engulfed 52 acres near Sycamore Drive and the Berlin Township border.

According to a story in the NY Post, the boy was charged with aggravated arson and causing or risking widespread injury or damage.

He is being housed at the Middlesex Juvenile Detention Center, pending his first hearing.

Incredibly, police are investigating whether the same boy was responsible for an even bigger fire near the one he was arrested for.

The other fire involved over 375 acres.