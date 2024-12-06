NJ State Police: Be on the Lookout! Do You Know These People

🔴 NJ State is seeking the public's assistance in finding arson suspects 🔴 The arson occurred on or around November 18, 2024 in Hainesport 🔴 Anonymous tips can be called into 609-298-1171

On November 18, firefighters were called upon to fight out-of-control wildfires in the Hainesport area of Burlington County.

The massive fire turned at least 33 acres of land into Cindar, engulfing the area near Pine Park and the Lakewood Country Club.

The fire appears to have been ignited near the famous Big Rusty monument off Route 38 in Hainesport Township, Burlington County.

At one point, the fire threatened about 20 homes in the region, but thankfully, the homes were spared.

At the time of the fire, police and fire officials labeled the fire suspicious.

The New Jersey State Police Bordentown Station is handling the investigation into the fire and has released a photo of persons of interest they want to talk to.

Police say that the surveillance photos are of individuals believed to have information regarding the incident. They are urging anyone who recognizes these individuals, witnessed the incident, or saw events leading up to the fire to contact Troop “C” Bordentown Station Detective Bureau at 609-298-1171.

At the time the fires were set, New Jersey had been battling one of its worst droughts in recent memories.

The lack of precipitation this past summer had led to dry conditions in our vast forestry, making fires like these dangerous.

The NJ State Police welcome anonymous tips.

The subjects pictured in this story are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

