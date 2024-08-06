These Are the Most Wanted Felons in South Jersey

Atlantic County Sheriff Joe O'Donoghue asks for the public's help finding these fugitives in South Jersey.

If you have any information about anyone featured in this story, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (609) 909-7200 or call 9-1-1.  All calls will be kept confidential.

These subjects should be considered dangerous, and you should never attempt to approach them yourself.

Enrique Lopez-Delarosa              Age:  36

Hispanic Male

Height:  5'6"     Weight:  175

He is wanted for aggravated assault and neglect of a child.

Bruce Kienzle                               Age:  37

White Male

Height:  5'10"     Weight:  215

He is wanted for resisting arrest, obstruction, narcotics, and shoplifting.

Philip Luna                                   Age:  40

Height:  5'10"     Weight:  175

He is wanted for abuse/neglect of a child, aggravated assault, and unlawful Possession of a weapon.

Jordan Ragland                           Age:  32

Black Male

Height:  5'11"     Weight:  155

He is wanted for unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and obstruction.

If you have information on the whereabouts of these fugitives, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at (609) 909-7200 or call 9-1-1.

Did You Know?

  • 71% of all inmates in New Jersey are incarcerated for violent crimes
  • 34% of all inmates in New Jersey are serving 5 years or less
  • 24% of all New Jersey inmates are serving 21 years or more
  • The median term for all inmates in New Jersey is 8 years (half the population is serving less and half are serving more.)

