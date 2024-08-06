These Are the Most Wanted Felons in South Jersey
Atlantic County Sheriff Joe O'Donoghue asks for the public's help finding these fugitives in South Jersey.
If you have any information about anyone featured in this story, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (609) 909-7200 or call 9-1-1. All calls will be kept confidential.
These subjects should be considered dangerous, and you should never attempt to approach them yourself.
Enrique Lopez-Delarosa Age: 36
Hispanic Male
Height: 5'6" Weight: 175
He is wanted for aggravated assault and neglect of a child.
Bruce Kienzle Age: 37
White Male
Height: 5'10" Weight: 215
He is wanted for resisting arrest, obstruction, narcotics, and shoplifting.
Philip Luna Age: 40
Height: 5'10" Weight: 175
He is wanted for abuse/neglect of a child, aggravated assault, and unlawful Possession of a weapon.
Jordan Ragland Age: 32
Black Male
Height: 5'11" Weight: 155
He is wanted for unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and obstruction.
If you have information on the whereabouts of these fugitives, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at (609) 909-7200 or call 9-1-1.
