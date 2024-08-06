Atlantic County Sheriff Joe O'Donoghue asks for the public's help finding these fugitives in South Jersey.

If you have any information about anyone featured in this story, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (609) 909-7200 or call 9-1-1. All calls will be kept confidential.

These subjects should be considered dangerous, and you should never attempt to approach them yourself.

Photo: Atlantic County Sheriff's Office Photo: Atlantic County Sheriff's Office loading...

Enrique Lopez-Delarosa Age: 36

Hispanic Male

Height: 5'6" Weight: 175

He is wanted for aggravated assault and neglect of a child.

Photo: Atlantic County Sheriff's Office Photo: Atlantic County Sheriff's Office loading...

Bruce Kienzle Age: 37

White Male

Height: 5'10" Weight: 215

He is wanted for resisting arrest, obstruction, narcotics, and shoplifting.

Photo: Atlantic County Sheriff's Office Photo: Atlantic County Sheriff's Office loading...

Philip Luna Age: 40

Height: 5'10" Weight: 175

He is wanted for abuse/neglect of a child, aggravated assault, and unlawful Possession of a weapon.

Photo: Atlantic County Sheriff's Office Photo: Atlantic County Sheriff's Office loading...

Jordan Ragland Age: 32

Black Male

Height: 5'11" Weight: 155

He is wanted for unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and obstruction.

If you have information on the whereabouts of these fugitives, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at (609) 909-7200 or call 9-1-1.

71% of all inmates in New Jersey are incarcerated for violent crimes

34% of all inmates in New Jersey are serving 5 years or less

24% of all New Jersey inmates are serving 21 years or more

The median term for all inmates in New Jersey is 8 years (half the population is serving less and half are serving more.)

Dangerous Felons on the Loose in NJ Have You Seen These Subjects? Do Not Approach. Call 9-1-1 Gallery Credit: Steve McKay/Townsquare Media