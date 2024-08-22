As a connoisseur of seafood, I have done my research to uncover one the best scallops in South Jersey.

I searched high and low. I spoke to friends and neighbors, and I have tasted my fair share of scallops.

The trick to cooking scallops is to keep it simple. I use a wonderful Garlic and Herb basting oil, that is a ShopRite product.

It's remarkably versatile and costs just a few bucks.

I coat the pan lightly on low heat, and when the pan is hot, I slowly place the scallops in the pan one at a time.

You want to be careful when you do this as the scallops are wet and you don't want to get splattered with oil.

Allow the scallops to cook on one side until they start browning, and then flip them to do the other side.

Too many people make the mistake of other-cooking the scallops. You just want to sear them on each side.

The inside should remain moist and give the scallops a nice, tender feel.

A lot of people will serve their scallops over rice or a nice pasta. I'm partial to angel hair pasta, and perhaps a garlic-butter sauce.

Of course, you can serve with a nice, spicy marinara.

Personally, I prefer them straight up on a dish with a side of some spinach.

If you use the oil I referenced above, it's my opinion that you don't need much more seasoning.

The oil does a good job of adding flavor that isn't overwhelming.

For those who would rather have some else cook their scallops dish, here are some places with great scallops dishes.

