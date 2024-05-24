Thou Shalt Not Stink Up the Beach

We may as well get this one out of the way first.

Yes, New Jersey allows you to smoke weed. However, the law has restrictions attached to it.

Smoking of any kind is largely prohibited on New Jersey beaches. Ignoring the rules can be expensive.

Local Law enforcement enforces these laws strictly.

These are family-friendly beaches.

You think beach badges are expensive? If caught smoking, fines range from $250-$1000.

Thou Shalt Not Stake Out Beach Acreage

You've seen them. The people who see nothing wrong with carving out an area, and marking it by strategically placing cones or flags to mark their territory.

It's obnoxious and frowned upon by most of the people around you.

Thou Shalt Respect Life Guards and Law Enforcement

Lifeguards train hard, and though some may seem young, you can bet that each is prepared to save you in an emergency. When at the beach, obey the rules.

Law enforcement patrols the beaches and surrounding communities. It's simple, those who don't break the law, don't have contact with the police.

Thou Shalt Not Bring Tents to the Beach

It's one thing to bring a reasonably-sized umbrella, but for the last few years, people have been putting up obnoxious tents.

Those who think these are a necessity, are urged to set up camp at the backside of the beach.

Thou Shalt Not Feed or Chase the Seagulls

Sure, they give you a look that says, please feed me, but as soon as you do, you'll be swarmed with birds. They seem to have radar.

Feeding the seagulls creates a nuisance and puts the birds, themselves in danger.

It is cruel and stupid to throw things at or otherwise harass the gulls. Leave them be, and they'll leave.

Thou Shalt Use Sun Protection

Melanoma is a real threat. It remains the 6th most common cause of cancer in men and the 8th most common cause of cancer in women.

Thou Shalt Watch Your Children

This one is pretty obvious.

Thou Shalt Not Blast the Beach With Music

Most of us bring music to the beach. It's part of the atmosphere.

However, loud oversized speakers blasting the whole beach are what fights are made of.

Respect those around you.

Thou Shalt Not Use Our Cell Phone Speaker

I don't know how we survived before cell phones came to be.

Every summer, we'd head to the shore and once we hit the beach, we were out of touch until sunset, when we left.

These days, everyone is on their phone. If you need to make calls, don't use the speakerphone. The whole beach doesn't need to hear your life story.

Thou Shalt Clean-Up Before You Leave

We all love the Jersey Shore for the natural beauty and relaxation it provides. The only way it stays that way is if we take care of it.

