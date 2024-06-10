As retailers across the country grapple with surging losses created by shoplifters, many are looking at different approaches to thwart retail theft.

One of those companies is TJX, the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshall's and HomeGoods.

In the case of TJX, part of their strategy has included the use of body-worn cameras by some of their employees. Seems like a novel idea, but has it worked?

Novel Deterent or Just for Show

According to the company, the idea of equipping employees with bodycams was to discourage people from shoplifting.

If you're wondering how this is different from the cameras already installed in the stores, you're not alone.

A story on 6ABC quotes an unnamed store employee who said, "The job of security workers was to stand around in their security vest with a body cam."

The unnamed employee went on to say they don't believe the cameras have any real purpose, other than allowing the company to say they're doing something about security in their stores.

Unlike typical police officers, the security guards at the stores are unarmed and work for an hourly wage.

Security May Look, but Can't Touch

Ironically, while the security people hired by the company are trained on properly using the camera, company policy prohibits them from actually chasing or apprehending shoplifters.

Shoplifting continues to be a problem for retailers in the US.

While companies continue to search for ways to cut their losses, some experts question the effectiveness of body-worn cameras, saying shoplifters enter the stores expecting they're going to be recorded already.

