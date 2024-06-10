Smile! One NJ Retailer&#8217;s Novel Approach to Thwart Shoplifting

Smile! One NJ Retailer’s Novel Approach to Thwart Shoplifting

Canva

As retailers across the country grapple with surging losses created by shoplifters, many are looking at different approaches to thwart retail theft.

One of those companies is TJX, the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshall's and HomeGoods.

In the case of TJX, part of their strategy has included the use of body-worn cameras by some of their employees.  Seems like a novel idea, but has it worked?

Novel Deterent or Just for Show

According to the company, the idea of equipping employees with bodycams was to discourage people from shoplifting.

If you're wondering how this is different from the cameras already installed in the stores, you're not alone.

A story on 6ABC quotes an unnamed store employee who said, "The job of security workers was to stand around in their security vest with a body cam."

The unnamed employee went on to say they don't believe the cameras have any real purpose, other than allowing the company to say they're doing something about security in their stores.

Read More:  Unveiling The Cost Of Shoplifting: Impact On Retailers In New Jersey (wfpg.com)

Unlike typical police officers, the security guards at the stores are unarmed and work for an hourly wage.

Security May Look, but Can't Touch

Ironically, while the security people hired by the company are trained on properly using the camera, company policy prohibits them from actually chasing or apprehending shoplifters.

Shoplifting continues to be a problem for retailers in the US.

While companies continue to search for ways to cut their losses, some experts question the effectiveness of body-worn cameras, saying shoplifters enter the stores expecting they're going to be recorded already.

Source:  TJ Maxx and Marshalls workers are wearing police-like body cameras | Here's how it's going - 6abc Philadelphia

LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America

Stacker compiled a list of the 50 biggest retailers in the country, using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation.

Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer & Zack Abrams

MASSIVE LIST OF RETAILERS CLOSING THEIR DOORS IN 2024

Inflations, online shopping, and bad business deals are causing many massive retailers to shut down. Check out 12 of the most recognizable mega stores that are cutting their losses and shutting down this year.

 

 

 

Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM