The recent arrest of a former gymnastics coach from Manchester serves as a reminder that we must remain vigilant in our quest to protect our children.

By all accounts, Sasha C. Raught, of Manchester, was a trusted member of the community.

Parents trusted him to help develop their kids' athletic skills.

But, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago, Raught had a dark secret he was hiding.

He was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and three counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Sex crimes are heinous. Victims are scarred for life.

It seems many times, the perpetrators of these crimes are known to the victim, and worse, are in trusted positions.

A quick Google of sex crimes statistics brings up several current stories about sex crimes. They include doctors, teachers, principals, coaches, and more.

There's a lot of danger out there.

You may not be able to shield your kids 100% from danger, but there are things you can do to limit that danger.

One thing everyone should do, whether you have kids or not, is check the Sex Offender Registry regularly.

It is free to use and is available on the New Jersey State Police Site.

The first page you see will ask if you are a human. This prevents Bots from getting into the system. Once you get past that, this is the first page you'll see.

NJSP/Canva NJSP/Canva loading...

Then you will be directed to this page. This is where you submit YOUR address.

The system will then show you a page with known sex offenders near your home. You can submit a work address or school address.

It doesn't matter. You will see a map of offenders that are near any address you submit.

NJSP/Canva NJSP/Canva loading...

Once you enter your information, this is the next page you'll see. It will have a map of your immediate area, and beneath the map will be a list of offenders and their pictures (not shown in this sample)

NJSP/Canva NJSP/Canva loading...

The registry is a good tool for knowing if danger lurks in your neighborhood. That said, just because someone is in the registry, that doesn't justify harassment of that person.

Consult your local police if you have any questions or concerns about your neighborhood.

