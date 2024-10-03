👉 New Jersey's IQ Score is Among the Highest in the Country

👉 The Average IQ Score in NJ is 102.8

👉 Our Friends in Pennsylvania Not Far Behind

IQ is short for Intelligence Quotient.

Merriam-Webster defines Intelligence Quient as "the ratio of the mental age (as reported on a standardized test) to the chronological age multiplied by 100."

Universal Images Group via Getty

The site came up with its numbers by using data that included the scores compiled by the Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competency.

They also included the scores of children that the National Assessment of Educational Progress tested.

The mean average IQ score is 100 (that means half of those tested are higher than 100 and half are lower than 100.

According to a recent report on the website visualcapalist.com the people of New Jersey are pretty smart.

The site puts the people of New Jersey at a score of 102.8. That ranks number 10 (Tied) in the country.

Meanwhile, those in Pennsylvania did pretty well too. Their average score was 101.5 which ranks 16 in the country.

The state with the highest IQ, according to the report, is Massachusetts. There are plenty of theories about what makes them so smart.

Getty Images

Maybe the fact that they're home to Ivy League mainstay Harvard University, has something to do with it.

Massachusetts leads the country with an average IQ of 104.3.

So, which state has the lowest average IQ score?

With a score of 95.7, Alabama came in dead last.

Folks in Alabama shouldn't get too down about their scores.

Experts generally agree that a score between 90 and 109 is considered to be in the "normal" range.

According to medicinenet.com, some of the areas that are tested include:

Memory

Math

Processing Ability

Language/English

As well as other areas of concentration.

IQ scores differ depending on which version of the test you take, but the average IQ score ranges between 85 and 115. Shown below is an IQ chart classifying the range of scores according to the Stanford-Binet test.

IQ Range IQ Classification 145 – 160 Very gifted or highly advanced 130 – 144 Gifted or very advanced 120 – 129 Superior 110 – 119 High average 90 – 109 Average 80 – 89 Low average 70 – 79 Borderline impaired or delayed 55 – 69 Mildly impaired or delayed 40 – 54 Moderately impaired or delayed

