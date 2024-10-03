According to Report, People in New Jersey Are Smart
👉 New Jersey's IQ Score is Among the Highest in the Country
👉 The Average IQ Score in NJ is 102.8
👉 Our Friends in Pennsylvania Not Far Behind
IQ is short for Intelligence Quotient.
Merriam-Webster defines Intelligence Quient as "the ratio of the mental age (as reported on a standardized test) to the chronological age multiplied by 100."
The site came up with its numbers by using data that included the scores compiled by the Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competency.
They also included the scores of children that the National Assessment of Educational Progress tested.
The mean average IQ score is 100 (that means half of those tested are higher than 100 and half are lower than 100.
According to a recent report on the website visualcapalist.com the people of New Jersey are pretty smart.
- The site puts the people of New Jersey at a score of 102.8. That ranks number 10 (Tied) in the country.
- Meanwhile, those in Pennsylvania did pretty well too. Their average score was 101.5 which ranks 16 in the country.
The state with the highest IQ, according to the report, is Massachusetts. There are plenty of theories about what makes them so smart.
Maybe the fact that they're home to Ivy League mainstay Harvard University, has something to do with it.
Massachusetts leads the country with an average IQ of 104.3.
So, which state has the lowest average IQ score?
With a score of 95.7, Alabama came in dead last.
Folks in Alabama shouldn't get too down about their scores.
Experts generally agree that a score between 90 and 109 is considered to be in the "normal" range.
According to medicinenet.com, some of the areas that are tested include:
Memory
Math
Processing Ability
Language/English
As well as other areas of concentration.
IQ Score Range (source test-guide.com)
IQ scores differ depending on which version of the test you take, but the average IQ score ranges between 85 and 115. Shown below is an IQ chart classifying the range of scores according to the Stanford-Binet test.
|IQ Range
|IQ Classification
|145 – 160
|Very gifted or highly advanced
|130 – 144
|Gifted or very advanced
|120 – 129
|Superior
|110 – 119
|High average
|90 – 109
|Average
|80 – 89
|Low average
|70 – 79
|Borderline impaired or delayed
|55 – 69
|Mildly impaired or delayed
|40 – 54
|Moderately impaired or delayed
Here is the Full List of States in the Top 10 IQ
Top 10 States with the Highest IQ's
